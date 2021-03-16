Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,748 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,028,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 334,645 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 4,464.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after acquiring an additional 259,194 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth $18,822,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RCL. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.81.

RCL opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.