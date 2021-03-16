Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $158,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,125,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $83.13.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

