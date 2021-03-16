Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases New Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.31.

BAX stock opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.56.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.