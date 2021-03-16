Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases New Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,566,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,576,000 after purchasing an additional 216,130 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after buying an additional 203,117 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 445,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,304,000 after buying an additional 158,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,194,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE AWK opened at $140.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.48 and its 200-day moving average is $151.79.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.