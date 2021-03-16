Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases 200 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 38.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.78.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $174.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.72 and its 200-day moving average is $158.88. The stock has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

