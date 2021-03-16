Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $239.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

