Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $388,000 Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PulteGroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after buying an additional 254,251 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $3,426,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2,009.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 207,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,152,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,331,000 after purchasing an additional 422,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

