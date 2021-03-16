Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $405,000 in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 88.8% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $9,279,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,478,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,987,311.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,091 shares of company stock worth $15,519,518 over the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $217.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.12 and its 200-day moving average is $205.90. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

