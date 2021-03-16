Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $572,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Truist boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $200.55 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $251.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of -417.80 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $1,585,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,522 shares of company stock worth $147,794,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

