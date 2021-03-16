Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $474,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,208,283,000 after purchasing an additional 70,791 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after acquiring an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,445,000 after acquiring an additional 318,250 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $514,255,000 after acquiring an additional 248,845 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,483 shares of company stock worth $7,784,123 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $199.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $200.19. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.24.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

