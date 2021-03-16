Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 1,590 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Starbucks stock opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $110.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average is $97.03.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.