Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average is $95.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.