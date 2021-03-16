Arweave 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.57 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.94 or 0.00023361 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $432.12 million and $11.57 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00049612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.98 or 0.00662540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00071630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026395 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00036011 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.