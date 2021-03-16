ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1,287.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.77. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

