Ariel Investments LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,631,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,211 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of MIND Technology worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in MIND Technology by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MIND Technology by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 92,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIND opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. MIND Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

MIND Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing.

