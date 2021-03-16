Ariel Investments LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,680,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSTH opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.95.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

