Ariel Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,769 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,004,000 after acquiring an additional 130,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

