Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Trading Down 10.3%

Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) traded down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.91. 1,916,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,590,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Aegis boosted their price target on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The company has a market cap of $612.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20.

In other Arcimoto news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 451,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

