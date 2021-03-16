Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Reaches Market Cap of $10.54 Million

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market capitalization of $10.54 million and $804,183.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00052466 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Profile

ARCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,088,388 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

