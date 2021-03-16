ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the February 11th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 997,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, Chairman Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 598,364.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 287,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ARCA biopharma by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 167,190 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the third quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a market cap of $40.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.81. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

