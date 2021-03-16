Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives $15.67 Average PT from Analysts

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday.
In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of AQST stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $9.47.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.
