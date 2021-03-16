Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives $15.67 Average PT from Analysts

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.