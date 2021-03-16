Aquestive Therapeutics’ (AQST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $5.56 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.34). Sell-side analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $265,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 25,347 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 407,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

