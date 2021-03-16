Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.57. Apollo Global Management reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $5.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.10, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

