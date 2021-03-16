Apollo Currency (APL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.74 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Apollo Currency token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $40.62 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.00238114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013830 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00011306 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 97.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.34 or 0.04469498 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00055774 BTC.

Apollo Currency Token Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

