Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Apiam Animal Health’s previous interim dividend of $0.008.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.47.

About Apiam Animal Health

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. It operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. The company engages in the veterinary wholesale, warehousing, logistics, and other ancillary activities.

