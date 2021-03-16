Aperio Group LLC Has $84,000 Stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.10% of Farmer Bros. worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FARM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 411,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 107,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Farmer Bros. by 595.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 70,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARM stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $157.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. Farmer Bros. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FARM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

