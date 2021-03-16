Aperio Group LLC Has $49,000 Stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 269.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEI. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 174,818 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 133.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 103.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 388,327 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 91,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 68,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $176.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. Analysts predict that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

