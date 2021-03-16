Aperio Group LLC Buys Shares of 20,092 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,318,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 375,032 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,197,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 405,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 303,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,342,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 430,289 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMHC has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

In related news, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 11,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $70,866.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,656.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 6,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $39,979.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,499.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 214,272 shares of company stock worth $1,368,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

