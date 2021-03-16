Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Mizuho

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AIRC. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.89.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $163,611,000.

