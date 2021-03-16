Anthony William Lopez Sells 18,000 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) insider Anthony William Lopez sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $61,380.00.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.03). Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

