Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.06.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after buying an additional 6,157,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,260,000 after buying an additional 45,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,394,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,529,000 after buying an additional 52,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,649,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,741,000 after buying an additional 338,567 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $8.87.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

