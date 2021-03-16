Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,645,071 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,479,688 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.33% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $464,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,974 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,852 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.12. 47,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,861. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $72.41. The company has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

