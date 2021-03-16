Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Co. (OTCMKTS:AMCF) Short Interest Up 31.3% in February

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Co. (OTCMKTS:AMCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the February 11th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Andatee China Marine Fuel Services stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Andatee China Marine Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.
About Andatee China Marine Fuel Services
