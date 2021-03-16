Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Co. (OTCMKTS:AMCF) Short Interest Up 31.3% in February

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Co. (OTCMKTS:AMCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the February 11th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Andatee China Marine Fuel Services stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Andatee China Marine Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

About Andatee China Marine Fuel Services

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, storage, distribution, and trading of blended marine fuel oil for cargo and fishing vessels in the People's Republic of China. The company also produces customer specific products using its proprietary blending technology.

