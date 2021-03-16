AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Securities

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 71.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $542.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). As a group, analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,157,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in AnaptysBio by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

