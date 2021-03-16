Analyzing Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) and Its Competitors

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) is one of 777 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Travere Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Travere Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Travere Therapeutics $175.34 million -$146.43 million -8.25 Travere Therapeutics Competitors $1.89 billion $219.07 million -5.56

Travere Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Travere Therapeutics. Travere Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Travere Therapeutics has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travere Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.40, indicating that their average stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Travere Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travere Therapeutics -40.24% -29.27% -12.25% Travere Therapeutics Competitors -3,540.56% -189.52% -30.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Travere Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travere Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Travere Therapeutics Competitors 4338 16820 37084 755 2.58

Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.68%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 35.26%. Given Travere Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Travere Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Travere Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Travere Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

