Analyzing Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) and Its Competitors

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) is one of 777 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Travere Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Travere Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Travere Therapeutics
|$175.34 million
|-$146.43 million
|-8.25
|Travere Therapeutics Competitors
|$1.89 billion
|$219.07 million
|-5.56
Risk and Volatility
Travere Therapeutics has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travere Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.40, indicating that their average stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Travere Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Travere Therapeutics
|-40.24%
|-29.27%
|-12.25%
|Travere Therapeutics Competitors
|-3,540.56%
|-189.52%
|-30.06%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for Travere Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Travere Therapeutics
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
|Travere Therapeutics Competitors
|4338
|16820
|37084
|755
|2.58
Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.68%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 35.26%. Given Travere Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Travere Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Travere Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Travere Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
