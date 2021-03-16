Analyzing DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get nCino alerts:

34.1% of nCino shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for nCino and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 0 3 6 0 2.67 DIRTT Environmental Solutions 1 0 1 0 2.00

nCino currently has a consensus price target of $92.29, suggesting a potential upside of 30.46%. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 40.65%. Given nCino’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe nCino is more favorable than DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares nCino and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nCino N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions $247.74 million 1.18 -$4.40 million ($0.05) -67.40

nCino has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares nCino and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions -8.03% -12.41% -8.49%

Summary

nCino beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions. The company provides solutions for commercial banking, small business lending, retail banking, portfolio analytics, treasury management sales and on boarding, customer engagement, and asset finance and leasing, as well as global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions. The company was formerly known as Bankr, LLC. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation. The company's interior construction solutions include prefabricated, customized interior modular walls, ceilings, and floors; decorative and functional millwork; power infrastructure; network infrastructure; and pre-installed medical gas piping systems. It offers interior construction solutions through a network of independent distribution partners. It serves commercial, healthcare, education, hospitality, and other industries, as well as medical gas piping systems for healthcare. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.