Analysts Set YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) PT at $3.73

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.73.

YPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Santander cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.