Analysts Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) PT at $46.42

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.22. 438,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $47.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

