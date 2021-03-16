Analysts Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Price Target at $157.50

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.40. 85,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,022. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.96. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.25, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 526.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

