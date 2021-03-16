Analysts Set Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) PT at $20.71

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Compugen by 28.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 291,950 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Compugen in the third quarter worth about $4,752,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Compugen by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 749,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 164,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Compugen by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,307,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 133,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,510,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. Compugen has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.04 million, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Compugen’s revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

