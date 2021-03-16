Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Workday (WDAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) recently:

3/4/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $230.00 to $245.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $280.00 to $255.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $278.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $230.00 to $245.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/19/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $278.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

2/16/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $235.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Workday is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $251.00 to $262.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

WDAY stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.30. The stock had a trading volume of 78,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.33 and a 200 day moving average of $231.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,497 shares of company stock valued at $55,135,232. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

