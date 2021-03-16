Analysts Issue Forecasts for Geron Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Geron in a report issued on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Geron’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.71.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $534.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Geron by 76.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Geron by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Geron by 14.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Geron by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Geron by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 16,345 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

