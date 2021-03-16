Analysts Expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Sportsman’s Warehouse reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sportsman’s Warehouse.

SPWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

SPWH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.24. 32,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 129.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

