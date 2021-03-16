Analysts Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to post $59.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.35 million and the lowest is $58.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $153.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $245.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.78 million to $245.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $276.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHEN shares. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $51.58 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,136,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

