Analysts Expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.12). Sensus Healthcare posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $4.57 on Thursday. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

