Analysts Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Repligen posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $204.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.82. Repligen has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,546,059 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $80,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Repligen by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after purchasing an additional 320,301 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $55,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Repligen by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,441,000 after purchasing an additional 239,625 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

