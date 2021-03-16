Analysts Expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pluristem Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of PSTI traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $5.38. 15,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,926. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. Pluristem Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $13.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

