Analysts Expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Endeavour Silver reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.

EXK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $6.91.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

