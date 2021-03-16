Analysts Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will announce earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $59.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

