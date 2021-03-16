Analysts Expect Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Aphria reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aphria.
Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aphria by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Aphria by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Aphria by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aphria by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Aphria by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 181,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:APHA traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 651,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,184,266. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. Aphria has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Aphria Company Profile
Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.
